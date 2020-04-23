BREAKING: Plateau Records First COVID-19 Case

The affected person, a woman, is believed to have contracted the virus in Kano from where she came from despite the lockdown.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2020


Plateau State has recorded its first Coronavirus case.

The affected person, a woman, is believed to have contracted the virus in Kano from where she came from despite the lockdown.

“Yes, we now have a positive case in Plateau. 

"The case is from a woman coming to Jos from Kano. 

“No cause for alarm, she is already being treated at one of our isolation centres.

“But the question we should ask our security operatives is how did she get into Plateau State from Kano despite the border closure and subsequent total lockdown,” a doctor in the state told SaharaReporters.
 

