COVID-19: Rapper Sarkodie Begs President Akufo-Addo Of Ghana To Open Borders

The multiple-award-winning rapper in a tweet lauded the President for his management of Ghana’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2020

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has implored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to open Ghana’s national borders for at least a day to enable citizens stuck outside the country to return home.

He tweeted, “Mr President @NAkufoAddo you’ve done so well with how you are handling this pandemic. We appreciate your effort. 

"But please, can we open the borders for at least a day or two in-between times for citizens stuck outside to get back please?”

The BET award winner is among some Ghanaian musicians outside the country when the borders were first closed. 

Ghana’s borders were closed on Sunday, March 22, 2020, following an order by President Akufo-Addo as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Addressing the nation in a televised broadcast, the President said the country’s borders would remain closed for two more weeks beginning Monday, April 20.

The President, in his address, explained that this was because the majority of confirmed COVID-19 cases came from travellers or from people, who have come into contact with travellers.

He said, "It is therefore, incumbent on us to continue to be vigilant about travellers into our country until further notice, and to congratulate the men and women of the Immigration Service and the Marine Police Unit for their work in securing our borders.

"The arrest of 10 West African nationals in Tamale who all tested positive for the virus; the arrest of the six Nigerian travellers who entered Ghana through unapproved routes along the Ghana-Togo border near Aflao, who also tested positive for the virus; and the recent arrest of 10 fishermen in the Western Region, who returned from Cote d'Ivoire and have been quarantined, testify to the determination of our security services to protect our borders. 

"I have thus signed an order to extend the closure of our borders for two more weeks, beginning Monday, 20th April."

Saharareporters, New York

