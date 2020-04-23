Kano Governor, Ganduje, Seeks N15bn From Nigerian Government To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

Kano State governor, Umar Ganduje, says the state has applied for N15b from the Nigerian Government to fight Coronavirus in the state.

Ganduje said this during Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday night.

The governor revealed that the state had not received financial support from the Nigerian Government to fight the COVID-19 disease since the state recorded its first index case of the virus.

He said, “You can understand that Kano is the most populated in the country hence the only testing centre at AKTH is not enough for us.”

However, reacting to the reported mass death in the state, the governor denied the report.

Media reports say more than 150 persons had died in three days last week but Ganduje said the figure was false.

The Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 on Wednesday announced an investigation into the reported death so as to ascertain the actual cause and number of deaths.

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, announced this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja, noting that the task force was waiting for the arrival of its epidemiologists.

Ganduje however, said a survey and investigation conducted by his government at some of the burial grounds discovered that 13 people died, insisting that the figure quoted by the media was false.