List Of States In Nigeria With No COVID-19 Cases

Till date, 873 cases have been confirmed, 197 cases have been discharged and 28 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2020

As the death toll from Coronavirus shoots higher in Nigeria, about 11 Nigerian states have yet to record any reported COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 91 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country.

This was contained in a tweet by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control on Wednesday night.

The 91 most recent cases were reported from nine states – Lagos (74), Katsina (5), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Delta (2), FCT (1), Adamawa (1), Kwara (1), Oyo (1).

Other Nigerian states that have not recorded a case are Plateau, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kebbi, Imo, Bayelsa, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Zamfara and Yobe.

