List Of States In Nigeria With No COVID-19 Cases

As the death toll from Coronavirus shoots higher in Nigeria, about 11 Nigerian states have yet to record any reported COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 91 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country.

Till date, 873 cases have been confirmed, 197 cases have been discharged and 28 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria.

This was contained in a tweet by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control on Wednesday night.

The 91 most recent cases were reported from nine states – Lagos (74), Katsina (5), Ogun (4), Edo (2), Delta (2), FCT (1), Adamawa (1), Kwara (1), Oyo (1).

Other Nigerian states that have not recorded a case are Plateau, Ebonyi, Cross River, Kebbi, Imo, Bayelsa, Taraba, Kogi, Nasarawa, Zamfara and Yobe.