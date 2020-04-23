Policeman Kills Policewoman In Rivers State During Movement Restriction Enforcement

SaharaReporters gathered that the female police officer was trying to stop members of the task force team from destroying goods and properties of some traders at Eneka town under Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state when the incident happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 23, 2020


A policeman attached to the Rivers State Task Force team on Thursday killed by a policewoman while trying to enforce the movement restriction put in place by the state government to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the city. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the female police officer was trying to stop members of the task force team from destroying goods and properties of some traders at Eneka town under Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of the state when the incident happened. 

A source told SaharaReporters that the policewoman whose name could not be ascertained at the time of this report, was shot dead by a police sergeant around 5pm.

Confirming the report, Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Omoni Nmadi, said, “Yes, it’s confirmed. The police sergeant and two others have been arrested.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Plateau Records First COVID-19 Case
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police To Arraign Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter In Court On Friday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Kidnappers Of Four Kaduna Seminarians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME Pastor Arraigned In Court For Raping Teenage Girl In Ondo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Policeman Dies Of COVID-19 In Edo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Former DSS DG’s Brother Abducted By Gunmen
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Lebanese Who Offered To Sell Nigerian Woman For $1,000 Arrested
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Come Out Of Hiding Or Resign, Adeyanju Tells Buhari
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Group Rejects Nigerian Governors' Two-week National Lockdown Decision, Threatens To Defy Order
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigerians Disagree Over Kano, Lagos States Response To Coronavirus As #NCDCFailedKano Hashtag Trends On Twitter
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: NCDC Announced 91 Coronavirus Cases In Nigeria
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Deacon Femi Adesina, A Shameless Sanballat By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Plateau Records First COVID-19 Case
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Sagay Urges Government To Relax Lockdown, Condemns Corruption In Palliatives Distribution
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Lagos Police Refuse To Release Bishop Arrested For Protesting In Front Of Chinese Embassy Despite Being Granted Bail By Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 108 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Now 981
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion My Last Contact With Abba Kyari By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad