Three Doctors Test Positive For Coronavirus In Lagos

Dr Oluwajimi Sodipo and Dr Ismail Ajibowo, Chairman and Secretary of the guild respectively, disclosed this on the Instagram account of the guild.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 23, 2020

The Medical Guild on Thursday said that three of its members at Alimosho General Hospital and Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, had tested positive for COVID-19.

The guild said, “Since the incident, we have been working with our representatives in those centres and the medical directors of the facilities to ensure testing of those involved.

“This is with a plan for care in the unfortunate incident of positive cases.

“We should also adopt rational use of PPEs, while adopting the slogan of ‘No PPE, No work.”

They expressed the guild’s appreciation for the enormous sacrifice and efforts members were making in the fight against COVID-19.

They said regular updates will be made to members, appealing that unity of purpose was needed in handling the present situation and urged members to stay safe in the course of carrying out their duties.
 

