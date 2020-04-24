BREAKING: Lagos Discharges 10 More COVID-19 Patients Including Three Foreigners

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Friday, adding that three of those discharged were foreigners.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 24, 2020

The Lagos State Government has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients after making full recoveries from the disease.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Friday, adding that three of those discharged were foreigners.

He said, “Even with the number of cases rising, we are happy to celebrate our success stories because they show that a positive ‪#COVID19 case isn't necessarily a case of doom and gloom.

“Today, 10 patients; three females and seven males including three foreigners have been discharged from our facilities. 

“We are encouraged by these discharged cases and the support we have received from the citizens of the state in the battle against ‪#COVID19 but I urge us all not to relent because it is imperative that we win.”

