Policeman In Lagos Brutalises Pepper Seller Over N200 Bribe

The woman simply identified as Mrs Folorunsho was on her way to the Mile 12 Market in Lagos to buy pepper and tomatoes to sell to her customers when a policeman attached to the Pedro Police Station under Somolu Local Government Area stopped the motorcycle rider to collect N200 as 'settlement' from them.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 24, 2020


A policeman in Lagos has attacked a pepper seller and the motorcycle rider that conveyed her at the time for refusing to pay a N200 bribe. 

The woman simply identified as Mrs Folorunsho was on her way to the Mile 12 Market in Lagos to buy pepper and tomatoes to sell  to her customers when a policeman attached to the Pedro Police Station under Somolu Local Government Area stopped the motorcycle rider to collect N200 as 'settlement' from them. 

Narrating her ordeal, the woman said, "Around 2:30pm, I got ready to go to Mile 12 and so hailed a motorcycle. 

"While on our way, one of the policemen at Pedro Police Station popularly called Alhaji accosted us and told the motorcycle rider to stop. 

"The rider who was already on top speed, was trying to halt when the policeman used a huge drum to hit him.

"The rider and I fell to the ground and were left unconscious. 

"When the policeman saw what had happened, he ran into the station with his colleagues. 

"The community members who witnessed the whole thing gathered outside the station and began chanting that the policeman had killed people and ran into the station.

"After much protest, some of the policemen came out with a van and took us to a hospital." 

Speaking further, Folorunsho said the policemen soon ran away from the hospital in order to avoid paying the hospital bill.

She added, "They gave the hospital our names and ran away. 

"They didn't wait to pay for our treatment or ensure that we were okay after causing us serious injuries.

"Just because they wanted a bribe of N200, they ruined my face and almost killed me."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Policeman Kills Policewoman In Rivers State During Movement Restriction Enforcement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Kidnappers Of Four Kaduna Seminarians
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Plateau Records First COVID-19 Case
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police To Arraign Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter In Court On Friday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption My House Under Police Siege, Dino Melaye Cries Out
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Police Buhari Orders Recruitment Of 6,000 Policemen
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen By Femi Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NJC Recommends Compulsory Retirement Of Two Nigerian Judges
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Policeman Kills Policewoman In Rivers State During Movement Restriction Enforcement
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Kidnappers Of Four Kaduna Seminarians
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion My Last Contact With Abba Kyari By Femi Adesina
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why There Is Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria –Prof Tomori
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH COVID-19: Nigerian Government Cancels Evacuation Flight From Dubai After Citizens Paid For Seats
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigeria’s Education Minister, Adamu, Loses Mother
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Suspected COVID-19 Cases Fleeing From Authorities In Kano
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Rejects 1800 ‘Infested And Unhealthy’ Bags Of Rice Donated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: A Question With The Answer Hiding In Plain Sight By Kennedy Emetulu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad