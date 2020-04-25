Another COVID-19 Patient Dies In Lagos

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has announced the death of another Coronavirus patient.

Abayomi disclosed this on Saturday via Twitter during the state’s daily Coronavirus update.

He said, “80 new cases of COVID-19 infections confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 670.

“Five previously confirmed COVID-19 Lagos patients were however transferred to Ogun State. Total transferred now 13.

“10 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; three females and seven males including three foreign nationals – two Indians and one Filipino were discharged after full recovery and testing negative twice consecutively.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now 117.”





