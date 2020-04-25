Bishop Arrested By Lagos Police For Protesting In Front Of Chinese Embassy Finally Released

The police in Lagos have released the General Overseer, Resurrection Praise Ministries for Africa, Bishop Samson Benjamin, after he was arrested on Wednesday and charged to the Igbosere Magistrate Court for protesting the ill treatment of Nigerians in China in front of the Chinese Embassy in Victoria Island.

A senior member of the cleric’s church told SaharaReporters on Saturday that he had been finally released after being held for the reason by the police despite meeting his bail conditions.

A judge at the Igbosere Magistrate Court had granted him bail in the sum of N1m with two sureties in like sum but some policemen at Panti Division in the Yaba are of Lagos refused to let him despite the fulfilment of every of the condition.

Benjamin was accused of violating the lockdown order put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The police also accused him of being in company with over 100 persons during his protest but video of the incident seen by SaharaReporters showed nothing of such as Benjamin was alone during the demonstration while only a few passers-by paused momentarily to take a glance at him.

During the protest that got him arrested by the police in Lagos, the cleric had said that it was unacceptable for the Chinese, who caused the outbreak of Coronavirus, to be enjoyingroyal treatment in Nigeria while Nigerians and other Africans in China were being humiliated and dehumanised for no reason.

Nigerians, who expressed overwhelming support for Benjamin, condemned the police for trying to infringe on his right to freely express himself.