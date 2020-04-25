BREAKING: Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Confirms Fresh Coronavirus Case

A fresh case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in Ondo State, bringing to four the total number of infections so far in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who made the confirmation in a series of tweets on Saturday, said the new case was a police officer.

Akeredolu explained that the policeman was tested in Lagos but while awaiting his result travelled to Ondo State.

He said, "Earlier today, I got news of another positive case of #COVID-19 admitted to our facility in Akure. The case of this individual who is a police officer is unique. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

"He was tested in Lagos but came to Ondo State while awaiting his results. Upon receiving a positive result, he claimed to have returned back to Lagos.

"According to him, he waited a few days in Lagos to be picked up. When this failed, he panicked and rushed back to Akure for treatment.

"While we appreciate the confidence reposed in our facilities, we do find it most reckless on the part of the officer of the law to risk the lives of others.

"I am most disappointed in the level of porosity of the entry points to the state. The police officer should know better.

“I have contacted the Commissioner of Police to double up on securing our entry point."