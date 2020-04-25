BREAKING: Suspected Coronavirus Patient Absconds From Ondo Hospital

There is palpable fear in Ondo State at the moment as a man suspected of having Coronavirus has absconded from the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital Complex in ondo town.

The patient, who was admitted at the Accident and Emergency unit of the facility, reportedly took to his heels on Saturday evening.

SaharaReporters gathered that the situation was already causing anxiety among some of the medical practitioners at the hospital, who were on duty at the time of the incident.

A senior consultant, who works at the hospital, confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters.

He noted that though the case was still being suspected, the patient was showing symptoms of the virus.

He said, "The suspected COVID-19 patient is Ehibhanre Hansen, age 26 and was reported to have arrived from Edo State.

"Some of the symptoms presented was nasal discharge, dry cough, body weakness, difficulty in breathing. The patient however, appears stable in face mask and dirty disposable gloves.

“We should be on the lookout as patient might probably show up anywhere for treatment."

