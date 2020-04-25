COVID-19: Why Nigerians Must Join #PotPanProtest Over Lockdown –Group

The group while also demanding for an allowance of N100,000 to every adult Nigeria, called on government to fix the health care system so that citizens could access quality medical treatment whenever the need arose.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2020

The Coalition for Revolution has urged Nigerians to join the #PansPotsProtests from Saturday April 25 to May 2 against the lockdown put in place in the country by government.

President Muhammadu Buhari had locked down the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun on March 30.

CORE in a statement by its Co-convener, Baba Aye, urged Nigerians to stay in front of their houses; balconies and verandas, observing the social distancing and hitting their empty pots and pans.

The statement reads, “Whereas Nigerians cannot continue to suffer double from Coronavirus and hunger virus.

“The #RevolutionNow movement supports the several revolts in Warri; Sapele; Gwagwalada; Onitsha; Lagos; and Abeokuta.  #PotPanProtest Google

“We believe that we must uniformly protest against the blatant refusal of government to democratically and programmatically show responsibilities to the several hardships that the working people are going through.

“This is why we call on millions of Nigerians to join the #PansPotsProtests from Saturday April 25 to May 2 where people are to stay in front of their houses; balconies and verandas, observing the social distancing and hitting their empty pots and pans.

“We need to tell the world that hunger is spreading massively in Nigeria, competing only with police and soldiers' brutality.”

Speaking further, the group said that henceforth there would be no adherence to the lockdown order except government provided palliatives for the masses.

