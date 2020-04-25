JUST IN: Ekiti Records Four New Cases Of COVID-19

Ekiti State has recorded four new cases of Coronavirus, bringing to eight the number of confirmed infections in the city.

Governor Kayode Fayemi made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Fayemi said that the victims contracted the disease from the state’s fourth case, a 45-year-old medical doctor, who also contracted the virus from the pregnant woman that sneaked into the state.

The statement explained that the new cases were stable and showed no symptoms of the deadly disease.

It was further disclosed that they have been transferred to an isolation centre for treatment.

