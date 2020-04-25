JUST IN: Four Coronavirus Patients Discharged In Katsina

The Katsina State Government has discharged four COVID-19 patients after they made full recovery from the virus.

Chairman of Coronavirus Public Enlightenment Committee in Daura Local Government Area, Alhaji Hussaini Umar Rafindadi, made this known while speaking to journalists on Saturday.

Rafindadi said the discharged patients were family members of the late Dr Aliyu Yakubu Daura, the state index case, who died from complications of the virus.

He said they have tested negative twice for the virus and has been discharged.

