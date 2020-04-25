JUST IN: Osun Records 12 New COVID-19 Cases

Osun State has recorded 12 new Coronavirus cases, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Rafiu Isamotu, said the cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ife, Ede, Ikire and Ejigbo.

He explained that out of the 167 fresh Coronavirus tests conducted in the state, 12 returned positive.

Isamotu said the fresh tests were carried out in the last two weeks of the lockdown, adding that the lockdown had proven effective in containing the spread of the virus.

He said this brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 13.

The commissioner said that the ban on public gatherings remains in force, urging residents to take the wearing of face masks seriously as it was now compulsory across the state.