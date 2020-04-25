JUST IN: Osun Records 12 New COVID-19 Cases

He said this brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 13.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 25, 2020

Osun State has recorded 12 new Coronavirus cases, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Rafiu Isamotu, said the cases were recorded in Osogbo, Ife, Ede, Ikire and Ejigbo.

He explained that out of the 167 fresh Coronavirus tests conducted in the state, 12 returned positive.

Isamotu said the fresh tests were carried out in the last two weeks of the lockdown, adding that the lockdown had proven effective in containing the spread of the virus.

He said this brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 13.

The commissioner said that the ban on public gatherings remains in force, urging residents to take the wearing of face masks seriously as it was now compulsory across the state.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 114 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Finance Nigerian Micro-finance Banks Chase Debtors As COVID-19 Lockdown Cripples Businesses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Names Okonjo-Iweala COVID-19 Special Envoy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Ondo Residents Panic After Learning Policeman Killed By Coronavirus Visited State Few Days Before Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Rejects 1800 ‘Infested And Unhealthy’ Bags Of Rice Donated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why There Is Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria –Prof Tomori
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Human Rights Policeman In Lagos Brutalises Pepper Seller Over N200 Bribe
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Personnel Who Assaulted Woman In Osun
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 114 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Finance Nigerian Micro-finance Banks Chase Debtors As COVID-19 Lockdown Cripples Businesses
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH WHO Names Okonjo-Iweala COVID-19 Special Envoy
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Police Ondo Residents Panic After Learning Policeman Killed By Coronavirus Visited State Few Days Before Death
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Oyo Rejects 1800 ‘Infested And Unhealthy’ Bags Of Rice Donated By Nigerian Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Why There Is Surge In COVID-19 Cases In Nigeria –Prof Tomori
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH NJC Recommends Compulsory Retirement Of Two Nigerian Judges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM COVID-19: Why Nigerians Must Join #PotPanProtest Over Lockdown –Group
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Another COVID-19 Patient Dies In Lagos
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad