Kaduna Discharges Six COVID-19 Patients

Commissioner for Health in the state, Amina Mohammed Baloni, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 25, 2020

Six more COVID-19 patients have been discharged in Kaduna State.

She said, “The index case, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, was discharged on April, 22, 2020, after two consecutive negative test results. 

“Five cases were earlier discharged in one week, starting from 14 April 2020.”

She however, expressed regrets that the state had recorded a new case of the disease, saying as of Saturday afternoon, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Kaduna were four.

Baloni said contact tracing was ongoing to identify persons the new case had interacted with so that they can be monitored and tested if they meet the case definition.




 

SaharaReporters, New York

