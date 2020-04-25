Lagos Gives Families Two Weeks To Claim Corpses At Mortuaries, Mass Burial To Be Conducted For Unclaimed Bodies

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 25, 2020

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said residents in the state are now allowed to conduct burials of their love ones as long as they adhered to the rules on social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Sanwo-Olu made this known on Saturday while giving updates on the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.



He said, “If we’re unable to see a decongestion of mortuaries across the state within the next two weeks, Lagos State Government will now be compelled to have a mass burial and we would not want to force this on anybody, which is why we are asking for the cooperation of all of us.

“This is not the time when you need to wait for your brother or your sister or your sibling, who is 10,000km or 6,000km away from here for them to come back before you can have the funeral.

“These are very difficult times and I can imagine that families and relatives and siblings will understand that we need to have this and we need to put this behind us.

“So, we are reiterating it again that we’ll give two weeks window and we’ll expect a lot of people to comply after which the state government might have to take other decisions in that manner.”

