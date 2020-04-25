Top First Bank Staff Dies Of Coronavirus In Kano, Regional Branch Shut

Family sources said Lawal was in his early 50’s at the time of his death.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 25, 2020

A Regional Manager with First Bank Nigeria named Abdullahi Lawal has died of Coronavirus in Kano.

“He was rushed to a private clinic after he suffered high fever, intermittent cough, and respiratory hiccups without getting medical care before he gave up the ghost. 

“He was feeling well on Friday and was first put on admission at a private clinic in Kano from where he was referred to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital,” the source said.

As a result of his death, the bank has shut the regional branch.

Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications of First Bank, Folake Ani-Mumuney, in a statement asked all staff and customers, who may have been in contact with the late Lawal, to follow the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines and self-isolate. 

The statement reads, “First Bank mourns as we confirm the loss of our staff, Abdullahi Lawal, who until his passing worked at our Kano Main Branch.
 
“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. 

“We have immediately therefore shut down access to the premises as we disinfect the entire location and ask all staff and customers who may have been in contact with our late colleague to follow the NCDC guidelines and self-isolate."
 

