Zamfara Records First Cases Of COVID-19

Zamfara State has recorded its first cases of COVID-19, according to Governor Bello Matawalle.

Matawalle said he received a report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Friday night informing him that two residents in the state had been infected with Coronavirus.

The governor stressed that the state had prepared two isolation centres and also purchased all relevant equipment for the fight against the pandemic. Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State

He advised people of the state to take more proactive measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Matawalle said his administration had already banned all gatherings including the Ramadan night prayers, adding that the people of the state had been urged to abide by the social distancing rule.