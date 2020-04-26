Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City

Residents, who spoke with SaharaReporters, accused the Kano State Government of trying to cover up the strange and alarming rate of deaths in the city in recent days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2020

There is currently apprehension among residents of Kano following the death of over 15 high-profile persons in the space of 24 hours in the city. 

This adds to over 150 others that died in the state this past week under strange circumstances. 

The prominent persons, who died in Kano on Saturday alone are Prof Ibrahim Ayagi, Dr Musa Umar Gwarzo, Alhaji Dahiru Rabiu (former Grand Khadi), Musa Tijjani (ex-Editor of Triumph Newspaper) and Adamu Isyaku Dal, who was a former Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board. 

Others are Alhaji Salisu Lado, Hajiya Shamsiyya Mustapha, Hajiyaj Nene Umma, Alhaji Garba Sarki Fagge, Dr Nasiru Maikano Bichi, Secretary Student Affairs, North West University, Prof Aliyu Umar Dikko of Physiology Department, Bayero University Kano, and Ado Gwanja’s mother, with many more unrecorded.
 
It was gathered that the Coronavirus testing centre in Kano had been shut down for some time now while cemeteries are already overwhelmed from the number of bodies brought in for burial daily. 

SaharaReporters, New York

