BREAKING: Armed Bandits Invade Communities In Niger State, Kidnap Six Persons, Steal Cows

Armed bandits in large numbers have invaded Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, wreaking havoc all over the place.

As at the time of this report, the bandits have so far attacked about five communities in the Erena axis including Rafin-sanyi, Yelwa, Farin Doki and Gotupe.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits were seen in Galkogo community as early as 7:00am on Sunday spreading out to the different towns they attacked.

So far, they have been able to escape with dozens of cows and kidnapped about six persons.

Locals revealed that the attacks have been going on for months and security operatives and even government have both failed to address the situation.