BREAKING: Ebonyi Records First COVID-19 Case

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2020

Ebonyi State has recorded its first COVID-19 case.

Governor Dave Umahi made this known while speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, on Sunday.

Umahi said the index case was a commercial transporter, who works from Abakaliki to some parts of South-West states.

He said, “Today 26th of April 2020, unfortunately I wish to announce that Ebonyi has recorded the first COVID-19 index case. 

“The index case is a 31 years old man from Ukawu. 

"He runs a transport business with his Sienna vehicle which he uses to carry food items to Ore in Ondo State. 

"Usually after selling this food items, he will use the vehicle to carry passengers back to South-East.”

The patient, he revealed, had made two journeys, one on 29th of March and returned to Ebonyi on 1st of April.

He said the patient travelled again on April 12 to Ore.
 

