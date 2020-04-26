BREAKING: Kano Government Acknowledges Recent Deaths, Says Not Connected To COVID-19

The Kano State Government on Sunday acknowledged the recent deaths in the state.

According to Commissioner of Information in the state, Mallam Muhammad Garba, investigation into the cause of the deaths was still ongoing but preliminary report from the Ministry of Health indicated that the deaths were not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Garba said the government was on top of the situation, adding that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had already ordered a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the deaths.