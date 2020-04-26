BREAKING: Ondo Records Three Fresh Cases Of Coronavirus

Three fresh cases of Coronavirus have been recorded in Ondo State, bringing to seven the total number of infections in the state.

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State made the disclosure on Sunday in a tweet.

The governor said one of the new cases is a suspect arraigned in court on Friday in relation to the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

He said the suspect has been isolated and would soon be move to the Infectious Disease Hospital along Igbotoro Road in Akure.

He said, "We have confirmed two other cases in Ondo State. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s daughter.

"The Commissioner of Police has been duly informed and the line tracing of police officers and others in the SARs facility where he was kept has started and their specimens are being collected.

"The suspect has been isolated from others and will be moved to the IDH for treatment.”