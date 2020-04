A professor of Mass Communication at Bayero University in Kano, Balarabe Maikaba, is dead.

SaharaReporters gathered that Maikaba is the sixth professor to have died within three days in the state.

His burial has been fixed for 4pm on Sunday.

There is currently apprehension in Kano following the deaths of at least 25 high-profile persons to unknown causes in the city in recent days.