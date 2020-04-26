BREAKING: Two Persons Abscond In Borno After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2020

Two persons in Borno State, Abbas Kaka Hassan, a 24-year-old male, and Hauwa Mohammed, 42-year-old female, are on the run after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr Salisu Kwayabura, Commissioner for Health in the state, made this known on Sunday.

He said the male patient was in initial contact with the response team after his sample was collected but eventually switched off his phone when he learnt he tested positive. 

He also said a phone number through, which the patient’s mother was in touch with the team, had also been switched off.

He said, “When samples of patients with contacts to index cases are collected, they are normally advised to go on self-isolation. They give their contacts so they can be reached when results are out. This is the standard medical procedure. 

"You cant detain someone with suspected case. We do not have the lawful powers to do that. Other patients were also allowed to leave but they came into isolation centres and we have 19 of them in two isolation centres. 
"However, the young man in question chose to go into hiding.”

He noted that a diligent surveillance and investigation team was working very hard to track the patients.
 

