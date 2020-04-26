COVID-19: Nigerians Knock Governor Ganduje Over Rising Deaths In Kano

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the state, the Kano governor has been criticised for not being proactive in containing the spread of the virus in the state.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2020

Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has come under fire over the rising deaths amid the Coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the state.

Ganduje holds a PhD in Public Administration from the University of Ibadan.

A video clip reportedly recorded by spy camera, which showed the governor receiving wads of US dollar notes surfaced online in 2018. 

Ganduje had denied the allegations of bribery linked to the video, saying the clip was doctored to blackmail him.  Kano State Governor Ganduje

Since the outbreak of Coronavirus in the state, the Kano governor has been criticised for not being proactive in containing the spread of the virus in the state. 

As of Saturday, 74 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Kano.

SaharaReporters had last week reported that fear was growing in Kano after over 150 persons died under the space of three days, causing undertakers and grave diggers in the city to express deep concerns.

Khalid Munir, a resident of Kano, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Tuesday, said he was deeply concerned about the situation because cases of Coronavirus in the city were rising.

Kano-based journalist, took to his Twitter page to mourn the latest deaths in the state on Saturday. 

The list includes Prof Ibrahim Ayagi, Alh. Dahiru Rabiu, Dr. Musa Umar Gwarzo, Mal Musa Tijjani, Adamu Isyaku Dal, and Alh Salisu Lado

Many Nigerians on Twitter took turns to call out the governor, advising him to do his job well.

Zainab Mahmoud wrote, “Three days ago, my colleagues and I decided to investigate the deaths in Kano. By day 2, we had received reports of over 100 deceased people. A large number highly suspicious for COVID 19." 

Ababio wrote, another user said, “The fact that they put Ganduje in power by force proves the point. 

"He’s incompetent, he lacks the spirit of leadership. Ganduje is just like a toy to the FG; he does as they say because he has no choice. The testing center is down for three days. The NCDC in Kano is not functional." 

@Away_jnr wrote, “While transparency reduces corruption, good governance goes beyond transparency in achieving openness. 

"Openness means involving the stakeholders in the decision-making process. Transparency is the right to information. People of Kano state needs an explanation Gov. Ganduje."

@DrOlufunmilayo wrote, “Kano was quick to split the Emirate. Kano was quick to appoint new Emirs. Kano was quick to dismiss a sitting Emir. Kano was quick to exonerate the governor despite video evidence of stealing money. 640 people have died in 7days. Kano has no plan and is not quick to do anything."

@sir_balemoh wrote, "This is unfortunate and heartbreaking; leaders fail to understand that they swore by the holy book to secure the lives and property of the citizens they govern. Ganduje and the NCDC are failing in Kano."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Top First Bank Staff Dies Of Coronavirus In Kano, Regional Branch Shut
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 87 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1182
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jubilation In Anambra As Governor Obiano Relaxes Lockdown, Churches, Markets Open
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Top First Bank Staff Dies Of Coronavirus In Kano, Regional Branch Shut
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 87 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1182
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Free Speech Policemen In Rivers State Cause Woman’s Death Over N20,000 Bribe At Checkpoint, Pressure Son To Delete Post On Twitter
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jubilation In Anambra As Governor Obiano Relaxes Lockdown, Churches, Markets Open
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Opinion The Abba Kyari I knew By Sesugh Akume
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion The Truth About COVID-19 In Nigeria By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Personnel Who Assaulted Woman In Osun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Bishop Arrested By Lagos Police For Protesting In Front Of Chinese Embassy Finally Released
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion Psychology Behind The Unexpected Beatification Of Abba Kyari By Farooq A. Kperogi, Ph.D.
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad