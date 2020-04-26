FCT Mobile Court Convicts Imams, Pastors For Violating Lockdown Order

A mobile court set up by the Federal Capital Territory Administration has convicted three imams and two pastors for violating the lockdown order put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

The offenders were convicted by Magistrate Idayat Akonni, who sentenced them to one month imprisonment.

They were given the option of a N5,000 fine in addition to a one-day supervised community service.

Those convicted were Imam Abdullahi Mohammed of Gwarinpa Estate, Imam Suleiman Idris of Mobi close, Area 11, Garki and Deputy Imam Useni Umar of the same address.

Others were Pastor Phillips Olumbori of Celestial Church of Christ, Lugbe, and Rev. Moses Chinedu of Mercy City Gospel Centre, Aco Estate, Lugbe.

Recall that human rights lawyers across the country have criticised the operation of the mobile courts, vowing to challenge their decisions at the high court as soon as the lockdown was lifted.