If You Love Yourself Stay At Home, Pastor Adeboye Tells Nigerians As Coronavirus Cases Rise

Head of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has urged Nigerians to remain indoors if they wanted to be safe from the deadly Coronavirus currently ravaging most countries of the world today.

While giving a sermon on Sunday in a broadcast, Adeboye said citizens obeying guidelines put in place by government was the best way the virus could be defeated.

He said, “There are categories of power. There is political power. Ecclesiastes 8:4 says where the word of a king is, there is power. You put it in the modern language, where the word of the President is, there is power.

“If you don’t believe that, just check what is happening now. The President sits in his house and makes a decree or pronouncement, everybody stay at home, and if you love yourself, stay at home.”

So far, Nigeria has 1182 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 35 recorded deaths.

Also, 222 persons have been discharged after making recoveries from the virus.