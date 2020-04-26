Jubilation In Anambra As Governor Obiano Relaxes Lockdown, Churches, Markets Open

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, has relaxed the Coronavirus lockdown imposed on the state.

The governor stated this in a broadcast amidst jubilation by residents on Saturday evening.

He said, “I am delighted to tell you that our index case has been discharged and has reunited with the family. I urge you not to fear but rather exercise your faith in God.

“Following the outcome of all tests we have conducted so far and the cooperation we have received from our people in the past three weeks, all food markets, including restaurants and bars in Anambra State are to reopen for normal business with immediate effect.”

The governor however, said all boundaries in the state remained closed.

He added, “With regards to religious groups, leaders of the church should ensure that worshippers comply with the standards protocols of COVID-19 which includes wearing of face masks to church, use of hand sanitisers, social distancing and regular washing of hands.

“Church leaders should decide how best to conduct mass and service in strict adherence to the principles of social distancing to ensure that worshippers are not endangered. Please note that there should be no crusades and vigils for the time being.

“All food and drug markets in the state are to open with immediate effect.

"When to re-open the schools, as well as when civil servants will be allowed to go back to offices will be announced soon.”