JUST IN: Kaduna Extends Lockdown By 30-day Over COVID-19

"The governor’s decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on COVID-19, which is chaired by the deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe. This is effective from today, 26th April 2020."

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2020

The Kaduna State Government has announced the extension of Coronavirus lockdown in the state by another 30 days effective from April 26, 2020.

The state government said, “Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has extended the quarantine orders being enforced in the state for another 30 days. 

"The governor’s decision follows a recommendation to that effect by the State Standing Committee on COVID-19, which is chaired by the deputy governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe. This is effective from today, 26th April 2020. 

“With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in neighbouring states and the FCT, and with strong evidence of interstate travel being a major means of spreading the virus, the standing committee’s evaluation is that measures to protect Kaduna State residents require further strengthening and more vigorous enforcement.

“Mallam Nasir el-Rufai has endorsed this evaluation and has accordingly reviewed the Quarantine Orders to strengthen the provisions against unauthorised movements. The two-day window during which the restriction of movement is relaxed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays has been reduced to only one day.

“Henceforth, only Wednesdays will be lockdown-free until the trajectory of COVID-19 infections become clearer.

“All persons that venture out of their homes for whatever reason must wear face masks and observe social distancing everywhere they go, in markets and in authorised vehicles. 

“Government is making efforts to provide face masks for poor and vulnerable residents, and it appeals to everyone that can afford it to get their tailors to make them cloth facemasks which they can wash after every use. The government also encourages tailors to produce facemasks for sale to those that are neither poor nor vulnerable.

“Therefore, further to these declarations, and in accordance with the law, the quarantine orders imposed at midnight on Thursday, 26th March 2020, are further extended for another 30 days, with the following conditions, amongst others."

 

 

