Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House

In this expose, Obasa, through a proxy company, made the state Assembly approve N17m for the maintenance of his personal resident, guesthouse and office.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2020

SaharaReporters has uncovered yet another corrupt act by Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

In this expose, Obasa, through a proxy company, made the state Assembly approve N17m for the maintenance of his personal resident, guesthouse and office.

SaharaReporters had previously reported how the Speaker, who has been head of the Assembly since 2015, used his office to approve the sum of N47.5m per quarter from the state treasury for social media influencers.  See Also Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: In Wasteful Spending Of Public Funds, Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa, Approves N47.5m For Quarterly Media Promotion Of House 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

The money, according to documents sighted by SaharaReporters, was paid to a media company to help publicise the activities of the house. The Speaker, Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa TWITTER/LSHA

In documents, Obasa sent a letter he received from General Manager of Extremely Logistics and Cleaning Services Limited, Omoba Adeyinka Oyediran, charging him N25.5m monthly for the maintenance and provision of other essentials at the office of the Speaker, residence and guest house.

“Please refer to our discussion on the need for our company to take up the facility management and provision of other essentials at the office of the Hon. Speaker, residence and guest house.

“Following our indepth study of what the jobs entail, please see the attached. I wish to inform you that to be able to offer satisfactory performance, the details of the financial requirements of the various jobs on monthly basis are as follows.

“Consequent on the foregoing, kindly approve that the management of the House should henceforth release the above stated sums to the company on monthly basis to facilitate smooth and timely execution of the jobs,” the letter reads partly.

On February 22, Lagos Assembly, through its expenditure account, transferred the sum of N17m to the Wema Bank account of Extremely Logistics and Cleaning Services Limited.

A source at the Assembly revealed that the fund was being transferred monthly to Extremely Logistics and Cleaning Services Ltd following directives from Obasa.

During checks with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Extremely Logistics and Cleaning Services Ltd was registered the same year Obasa became Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly in 2015.

