Lockdown: Police Arrest 39 Persons At Lagos Strip Club

The police in Lagos have arrested 620 persons, who violated the lockdown order put in place to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said the violators were arrested between April 21 and April 24, 2020.

He said, “On 21/4/2020, acting on information, operatives from Denton Police Station arrested 95 inter-state travellers at Bhojson area, Ebute Metta, in seven commercial buses.

“The buses were impounded; the drivers and passengers were charged to mobile court and sentenced accordingly. In addition, 211 violators of lockdown order were arrested in different parts of the state and also charged to court.

“On 23/4/2020, operatives from Maroko Police Station arrested 10 suspects for organising a party at Lekki Garden. The suspects were arraigned in court on three-count charges and found guilty as charged. They were sentenced to six months imprisonment and community service to run concurrently.

“On April 24, 2020, acting on credible intelligence, officers from Idimu Police Station arrested 39 persons in a hotel at Idimu for clubbing and striptease.

“Also, on 24/4/2020, enforcement team from the Rapid Response Squad, arrested one Suleiman Abubakar, the Imam of Sheik Central Mosque, Mile 12 Ketu, for holding evening prayers in the mosque with a large number of worshippers in violation of social distancing regulations.”

