Lockdown: Police Arrest 39 Persons At Lagos Strip Club

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said the violators were arrested between April 21 and April 24, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2020

The police in Lagos have arrested 620 persons, who violated the lockdown order put in place to stop the spread of Coronavirus in the city.

Spokesperson for the police in the state, Bala Elkana, said the violators were arrested between April 21 and April 24, 2020.

He said, “On 21/4/2020, acting on information, operatives from Denton Police Station arrested 95 inter-state travellers at Bhojson area, Ebute Metta, in seven commercial buses. 

“The buses were impounded; the drivers and passengers were charged to mobile court and sentenced accordingly. In addition, 211 violators of lockdown order were arrested in different parts of the state and also charged to court.

“On 23/4/2020, operatives from Maroko Police Station arrested 10 suspects for organising a party at Lekki Garden. The suspects were arraigned in court on three-count charges and found guilty as charged. They were sentenced to six months imprisonment and community service to run concurrently.

“On April 24, 2020, acting on credible intelligence, officers from Idimu Police Station arrested 39 persons in a hotel at Idimu for clubbing and striptease.

“Also, on 24/4/2020, enforcement team from the Rapid Response Squad, arrested one Suleiman Abubakar, the Imam of Sheik Central Mosque, Mile 12 Ketu, for holding evening prayers in the mosque with a large number of worshippers in violation of social distancing regulations.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Policemen In Rivers State Cause Woman’s Death Over N20,000 Bribe At Checkpoint, Pressure Son To Delete Post On Twitter
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Police Dismiss Personnel Who Assaulted Woman In Osun
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Convoy Of Ex-Borno Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff, Kill Three Policemen, Two Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights Policeman In Lagos Brutalises Pepper Seller Over N200 Bribe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME I Was Assaulted By Policemen For Refusing Them Sex –Brutalised FUTA Student
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
CRIME Four Feared Killed In Eiye, Aiye Confraternities Clash
0 Comments
8 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics COVID-19: Nigerians Knock Governor Ganduje Over Rising Deaths In Kano
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jubilation In Anambra As Governor Obiano Relaxes Lockdown, Churches, Markets Open
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The Abba Kyari I knew By Sesugh Akume
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Top First Bank Staff Dies Of Coronavirus In Kano, Regional Branch Shut
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 87 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1182
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Free Speech Policemen In Rivers State Cause Woman’s Death Over N20,000 Bribe At Checkpoint, Pressure Son To Delete Post On Twitter
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Psychology Behind The Unexpected Beatification Of Abba Kyari By Farooq A. Kperogi, Ph.D.
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion The Truth About COVID-19 In Nigeria By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH If You Love Yourself Stay At Home, Pastor Adeboye Tells Nigerians As Coronavirus Cases Rise
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad