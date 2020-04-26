NJC Approves Appointment Of 70 Nigerian Judges

The National Judicial Council on Sunday approved the appointment of 70 new judges for both federal and state courts.

The categories of those to be appointed, according to a statement for the council, are the President of Court of Appeal, Grand Kadis, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, judges of high courts of states, Federal Capital Territory and Kadis of states’ sharia courts of appeal.

The NJC, which is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, said it had at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend them to their respective state governors for appointment as heads of courts and other judicial officers in Nigeria.

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President Muhammadu Buhari and the respective state governors including clearance by the House of Assembly in states.