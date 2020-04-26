NJC Approves Appointment Of 70 Nigerian Judges

The categories of those to be appointed, according to a statement for the council, are the President of Court of Appeal, Grand Kadis, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, judges of high courts of states, Federal Capital Territory and Kadis of states’ sharia courts of appeal.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 26, 2020

The National Judicial Council on Sunday approved the appointment of 70 new judges for both federal and state courts.

The categories of those to be appointed, according to a statement for the council, are the President of Court of Appeal, Grand Kadis, President of the Customary Court of Appeal, judges of high courts of states, Federal Capital Territory and Kadis of states’ sharia courts of appeal.

The NJC, which is headed by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, said it had at the end of a two-day meeting on Wednesday considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend them to their respective state governors for appointment as heads of courts and other judicial officers in Nigeria.

All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President Muhammadu Buhari and the respective state governors including clearance by the House of Assembly in states.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Makes U-turn, Says Buhari’s Daughter, Hanan, Will Receive Court Processes Over SIM Card Case
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Legal Gang-rape Threat: 67 Women Groups Write AGF, Say Governor El-Rufai’s Son, Bello, Must Face Trial
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Suspected Killers Of Pa Fasoranti's Daughter Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME For Falsifying His Age, Court Sacks Adamawa APC Federal Lawmaker-Elect
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
CRIME Court Remands Herdsman For Hacking Two Brothers To Death
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Legal Adeleke Embarks On Last Legal Lap As He Files Notice Of Appeal At Supreme Court
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics COVID-19: Nigerians Knock Governor Ganduje Over Rising Deaths In Kano
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jubilation In Anambra As Governor Obiano Relaxes Lockdown, Churches, Markets Open
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Opinion The Abba Kyari I knew By Sesugh Akume
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Top First Bank Staff Dies Of Coronavirus In Kano, Regional Branch Shut
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria Records 87 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1182
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Free Speech Policemen In Rivers State Cause Woman’s Death Over N20,000 Bribe At Checkpoint, Pressure Son To Delete Post On Twitter
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Psychology Behind The Unexpected Beatification Of Abba Kyari By Farooq A. Kperogi, Ph.D.
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion The Truth About COVID-19 In Nigeria By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad