Residents Lambast FCT Officials For Sharing 'Dirty' Rice As Palliative

The residents, who could not hide their anger, rained insults on the FCT officials for sharing such food item to them for consumption.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 26, 2020

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory have lambasted officials of the city for distributing 'dirty' rice as palliative to them as welfare package to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus lockdown.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters, some residents of Dutse area were seen with a 'dirty' bag of rice labelled 'FCT COVID-19 Palliative for Vulnerable'. 

They accused FCT Administration of   endangering their lives with such food items. 

A resident, who spoke, said, "Federal Government want to kill us. This is what they shared to everyone of us to eat. They gathered us for nothing."

 Anger As Nigerian Government Distributes Spoilt Rice As Palliative To Residents WATCH VIDEO: Anger As Nigerian Government Distributes Spoilt Rice As Palliative To Residents

Saharareporters, New York

