Residents Lambast FCT Officials For Sharing 'Dirty' Rice As Palliative

Some residents of the Federal Capital Territory have lambasted officials of the city for distributing 'dirty' rice as palliative to them as welfare package to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus lockdown.

In a video seen by SaharaReporters, some residents of Dutse area were seen with a 'dirty' bag of rice labelled 'FCT COVID-19 Palliative for Vulnerable'.

The residents, who could not hide their anger, rained insults on the FCT officials for sharing such food item to them for consumption.

They accused FCT Administration of endangering their lives with such food items.

A resident, who spoke, said, "Federal Government want to kill us. This is what they shared to everyone of us to eat. They gathered us for nothing."