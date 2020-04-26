UNILAG Medical Centre Shut Down After Patient Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The University of Lagos Medical Centre has temporarily shut down its operation.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the hospital’s management said the decision was as a result of exposure to COVID-19.

The hospital also said it had contacted the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control while its facility has been decontaminated by the Lagos State Government.

The statement reads, “The University of Lagos Management wishes to inform members of the university community and the general public that the UNILAG Medical Centre will be temporarily closed for 14 days with effect from Saturday, April 25, 2020.

“The university has made this necessary decision in order to decontaminate the centre following exposure to an outpatient who was seen at the centre on Monday, April 20, 2020 and immediately referred for COVID-19 testing.

“The Medical Centre was notified of the results on Friday, April 24, 2020 and immediately sought the guidance of the COVID-19 response team and institutional infectious disease experts.

“The management assured members of the university community and the general public that the University of Lagos Medical Centre had already put in place control measures for infection prevention before and at the time of the suspected exposure.

“Kindly note also, that the centre is meticulously following the prescribed protocols and that these recommendations for temporary closure and decontamination are being followed as extra precautionary measures to assure the safety of the community.”