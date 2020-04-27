Akwa Ibom Discharges Three More COVID-19 Patients

Three COVID-19 patients have been successfully treated and discharged by the Akwa Ibom COVID-19 Management Team.

This brings the total number of persons certified free of Coronavirus in the state to six.

At the Ibom Specialist Hospital, Itam, two out of the three discharged patients, in their separate remarks gave thanks to God for sparing their lives.

Recounting their experiences, Mr Otobong Asuquo, a medical doctor, and Mr Emembong Udofa, a pharmacist, described the treatment as top-notch and advised Akwa Ibom people to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Both medical personnel said they suspected that they contracted the virus during the medical outreach in Ikot Akpan Abia, Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area.