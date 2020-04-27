Concerns Grow As Dollar Sells For N450 In Parallel Market

Impact of the crude oil prices, which had been fluctuating, and fell to as low as $21, had also been taking its toll on the strength of the naira.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

The United States dollar sold for N450 in the parallel market on Friday, showing a shallow and dry reflection of the foreign exchange market.

Impact of the crude oil prices, which had been fluctuating, and fell to as low as $21, had also been taking its toll on the strength of the naira.

The President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, told The PUNCH the N450/$ rate that closed the week (Friday) was a reflection of the shallowness and dryness of the foreign exchange market.

He said this was coupled with the impact of trading on the FMDQ market on future derivatives and the negative territory of our crude oil prices.

He said, “The crash of naira rate in the parallel market to a high of N450/$ (Friday) was as result of the shallowness and dryness of the market.

“It is our resolve to enhance liquidity in the foreign exchange market and help discover a true market exchange rate that is devoid of speculative and hoarding activities.”

The ABCON President said there was the need for the regulators to think outside the box in enhancing liquidity in the market.

“There should be both demand and supply measures to navigate the stormy waters ahead,” he said.

Following the lockdown in some states, the Central Bank of Nigeria had suspended sales of dollars to the Bureau De Change operators, following a request by ABCON to the CBN to grant it market holidays, given the ongoing challenges faced in local and global economies from the coronavirus pandemic.

Gwadabe said the operators were preparing to return to the market after the regulator lifts suspension on forex.

He said, “ABCON in preparedness to our return to business has digitised the ticketing systems of our members in various collections centre nationwide in an anticipation of the lifting of restrictions on internal movements next week.

“First our return to trading will eliminate the volatility in the market and ensure stability in the market in the face of daunting challenges of COVID-19 and tumbling oil prices.”

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Money EFCC Press Release: Again, Court Issues Bench Warrant On Ogunbambo
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Business Bowing To IMF Pressure, Ghana Becomes Third African Country to Cut Fuel Subsidy This Summer
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The Heavy Price Nigeria Is Going To Pay By Mixing Religion And Politics By Dr. Wumi Akintide
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Obasanjo Foundation CEO Boasts About Extensive Money-Laundering Scheme On His Behalf
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Council Workers In Bayelsa Initiate Strike Over 4 Months Salary Arrears
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Chairman of Odi Compensation Committee In Bayelsa
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Government Acknowledges Recent Deaths, Says Not Connected To COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through International Trade In Smoked Fish
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 91 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1273
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Satanic Trinity Of El-Rufai, His Son, And His Wife By Reno Omokri
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Arrest 39 Persons At Lagos Strip Club
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion Four Things Nigerian Government Must Do Before Relaxing Lockdown In Nigeria By Dr. Ayobami Olufadeji
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Kaduna Extends Lockdown By 30-day Over COVID-19
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME JUST IN: Gunmen Kidnap Ekiti Commissioner, Kill Councillor
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad