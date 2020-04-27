COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee

Findings revealed that a councillor at Bwari Area, Mallam Musa Yusuf, attempted to conspire with the FCT Palliative Monitoring Team to divert the items.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

Pandemonium broke out on Monday in Kubwa, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory, as angry residents attacked a council chairman and palliative committee members over plans to divert relief items meant to help them cushion the effects of the Coronavirus lockdown.

SaharaReporters gathered that the relief items was scheduled to have been brought and shared on Sunday but arrived on Monday.

Findings revealed that a councillor at Bwari Area, Mallam Musa Yusuf, attempted to conspire with the FCT Palliative Monitoring Team to divert the items.

The situation got many of the residents infuriated and eventually led to chaos.  Residents of Byazhin Kubwa in Abuja waiting for palliative

Trouble started when the security agents tried to control the crowd that thronged L.E.A Primary School Byazhin, venue of the event, which later turned violent. 

The angry mob pelted and hurled stones and dangerous objects at Chairman of Bwari Area Council, Dr John Gadaya, and other officials.

The mob also descended on his car and smashed the windshield in the process.

It took the intervention of armed policemen, who fired gunshots into the air to disperse the crowd. 

A policeman was said to have sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital for treatment.

The trucks that brought the food items were later taken away on the orders of the council chairman.

SaharaReporters had earlier told the story of how officials of FCT Administration distributed ‘dirty’ rice to the Dutse residents as palliative.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Raymond Dokpesi, Son Of DAAR Communications Founder, Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 64 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Satanic Trinity Of El-Rufai, His Son, And His Wife By Reno Omokri
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Raymond Dokpesi, Son Of DAAR Communications Founder, Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 64 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Accuses Government Of Abandoning State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Soldiers, Policemen Test Positive For COVID-19 In Borno
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nothing In Buhari’s Speech To Give Hope To Masses –AAC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad