COVID-19: Sex Workers, Clients Arrested In Ondo For Flouting Government Lockdown Directive

The sex workers were apprehended over the weekend at a brothel in the Shasha area of Akure, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

At least 18 commercial sex workers have been arrested in Ondo State for flouting the dusk to dawn curfew meant to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the state. 

The sex workers were apprehended over the weekend at a brothel in the Shasha area of Akure, the state capital. 

Doyin Odebowale, Chairman of the Special Task Force on COVID-19 Enforcement and  Compliance in the state, who led the team to arrest the sex workers, made the disclosure in an interview. 

Odebowale said the sex workers were arrested alongside five of their clients at the brothel. 

He revealed that the sex workers have been quarantined and their blood samples collected for tests in order to determine their health status.

He said, "They have been together and they are in a high rise situation, so we have to invite our health expert through the state epidemiologist to ascertain their health status."

Speaking, the Ondo State epidemiologist, Dr Steven Fagbemi, confirmed that the blood samples of the arrested sex workers had been taken for test by health officials. 

He added that the sex workers had also been profiled in order to do proper contact tracing in case theirs results came out positive.

