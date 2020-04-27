Government Must Commit To More Palliatives, Odumakin Tells Buhari

Buhari, in his latest address to Nigerians on Monday night, urged Nigerians to exercise patience as his administration continued to fine-tune the logistical and distribution processes of palliatives.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

Secretary General of Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yinka Odumakin, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to provide more palliatives for Nigerians to cushion the effect of the lockdown put in place to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Odumakin noted that the country was in a difficult situation and social safety measures have to be put in place to reduce the effect of the lockdown on the people. Yinka Odumakin SaharaReporters Media

He added that the gradual easing of the lockdown should be combined with more palliatives for the people.

Odumakin said, "We are in a difficult situation that tasks health workers and leaders across the world. They have no solutions to what we face and they are just making efforts.

"The gradual easing on lockdowns to keep productivity on should be combined with enforcement of social safety measures to keep the rate of affliction as low as possible.

"The government has to commit to more palliatives by giving edibles that are good to the people and not spoilt ones as we have seen lately."

