Group Urges Buhari To Disband NDDC Interim Management Committee Over Corruption

The Transparency and Accountability Advancement Group has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately disband the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission over scandal and ongoing corrupt activities.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Godknows Sotonye, stated that following the revelation of corruption allegations against the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, and his involvement in corrupt activities in the commission, the President must as a matter of urgency bring order to the NDDC by disbanding the IMC.

Sotonye added that the corrupt activities rocking the NDDC had revealed that the IMC was illegally set-up by Akpabio to conceal his corrupt deals.

Sotonye said, “Ojugboh's testimony of lies and half-truths extends to the contract awarded to Signoria Concept Services Limited.

“The letter to the company dated April 6, 2020, read 'Award of Contract for the Emergency Procurement of Specialised Medical Personal Protective Equipment for Health Workers and Provision of Community Based Sensitisation Campaign Against the Spread of Covid-19 and other Communicable Diseases in the nine states of the Niger Delta region' and signed by Head, Procurement Unit on the instruction of the IMC.

“What has happened is that Akpabio and the IMC are trying to walk away from scandal because it has been busted and they are presently destroying all evidence of the award of the contract to Signoria Concept Services Limited, which was made on April 6, 2020. Signoria Concept Services Limited was also paid N357m for maternal delivery kits on February 22, 2020.

“Clearly the IMC was illegally put in place by Akpabio to enable him fleece the commission and line up his pockets. In making these questionable payments, Akpabio and the IMC have depleted the NDDC bank balances, which was a total of over N50bn earlier this year to a little over N10bn as at today.

“These evidences of large scale larceny by the IMC of the NDDC and Akpabio, make a mockery of the anti-corruption mantra of President Buhari and is an insult to Niger Deltans and Nigerians who are destitute, especially at a time when resources are limited and far between.

“President Buhari has an official duty and a moral responsibility to Nigerians to put an end to these grand heists which are happening under his watch.

“He should as a matter of urgency bring order to the NDDC by disbanding the IMC which has clearly shown itself to be a tool for fleecing the Niger Delta people of their resources.

“He should also ensure that all funds looted by the IMC are recovered and ploughed back into the development of the Niger Delta.”