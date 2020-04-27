Lawyer Files Criminal Complaint Against SGF, Garba Shehu, Others For Violating Safety Guidelines During Kyari’s Burial

Tope Akinyode, human rights lawyer and National President of Revolutionary Lawyers' Forum, has commenced criminal proceedings against some senior government officials for violating social distancing and restriction of movement during the burial of late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

Akinyode, who filed the criminal complaint as a private prosecutor, said he does not require a fiat of the Attorney-General of the Federation to institute the case.

The criminal charge was filed at the Magistrate Court, Wuse 2, Abuja, against Shehu (Presidential spokesperson), Babagana Monguno (National Security Adviser), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure (Chief Protocol Officer), Yusuf Sabiu (Special Assistant to the President), Musa Haro Daura (a nephew to the President), Mr Ahmad Rufai (Director-General of National Intelligence Agency), Bashir Ahmed (Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari), Boss Mustapha (SGF and Chairman of the PTF), Senator Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation), Mr Geoffrey Onyeama (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Dr Aliyu Sani (National Coordinator of the PTF) and Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq (Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development).

The case will be assigned and given a date for hearing on Tuesday.