Lawyer Files Criminal Complaint Against SGF, Garba Shehu, Others For Violating Safety Guidelines During Kyari’s Burial

Akinyode, who filed the criminal complaint as a private prosecutor, said he does not require a fiat of the Attorney-General of the Federation to institute the case.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

Tope Akinyode, human rights lawyer and National President of Revolutionary Lawyers' Forum, has commenced criminal proceedings against some senior government officials for violating social distancing and restriction of movement during the burial of late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari. 

Akinyode, who filed the criminal complaint as a private prosecutor, said he does not require a fiat of the Attorney-General of the Federation to institute the case. 

The criminal charge was filed at the Magistrate Court, Wuse 2, Abuja, against Shehu (Presidential spokesperson), Babagana Monguno (National Security Adviser), Ambassador Lawal Kazaure (Chief Protocol Officer), Yusuf Sabiu (Special Assistant to the President), Musa Haro Daura (a nephew to the President), Mr Ahmad Rufai (Director-General of National Intelligence Agency), Bashir Ahmed (Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari), Boss Mustapha (SGF and Chairman of the PTF), Senator Hadi Sirika (Minister of Aviation), Mr Geoffrey Onyeama (Minister of Foreign Affairs), Dr Aliyu Sani (National Coordinator of the PTF) and Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq (Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development).

The case will be assigned and given a date for hearing on Tuesday. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Raymond Dokpesi, Son Of DAAR Communications Founder, Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 64 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Satanic Trinity Of El-Rufai, His Son, And His Wife By Reno Omokri
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Raymond Dokpesi, Son Of DAAR Communications Founder, Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 64 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Accuses Government Of Abandoning State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Soldiers, Policemen Test Positive For COVID-19 In Borno
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad