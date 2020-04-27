Missing Ondo Toddler: Absence Of Attorney-General Stalls Ongoing Trial Of Suspects

The ongoing trial of Founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre Akure, Ondo State, Alfa Babatunde, over the disappearance of one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, in his church was on Monday stalled.

The case was stalled following the absence of the state’s Attorney-General, Adekola Olawoye, in court.

The cleric is standing trial with six other members of his church on three counts including conspiracy to and abetting kidnap.

Babatunde Falodun, one of the representatives of the prosecution counsel, informed the court that the inability of the Attorney-General to be present in court was due to an urgent state assignment.

However, counsel to the defendants, Olusola Oke, didn't oppose the application of the prosecution.

The presiding judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, thereafter adjourned the case until June 2, 2020.