Missing Ondo Toddler: Absence Of Attorney-General Stalls Ongoing Trial Of Suspects

The cleric is standing trial with six other members of his church on three counts including conspiracy to and abetting kidnap.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

The ongoing trial of Founder of Sotitobire Miracle Centre Akure, Ondo State, Alfa Babatunde, over the disappearance of one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, in his church was on Monday stalled. 

The case was stalled following the absence of the state’s Attorney-General, Adekola Olawoye, in court.

The cleric is standing trial with six other members of his church on three counts including conspiracy to and abetting kidnap.

Babatunde Falodun, one of the representatives of the prosecution counsel, informed the court that the inability of the Attorney-General to be present in court was due to an urgent state assignment.

However, counsel to the defendants, Olusola Oke, didn't oppose the application of the prosecution.

The presiding judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, thereafter adjourned the case until June 2, 2020.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Lawyer Files Criminal Complaint Against SGF, Garba Shehu, Others For Violating Safety Guidelines During Kyari’s Burial
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal NJC Approves Appointment Of 70 Nigerian Judges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal COVID-19: Court Sentences 21 Persons In Adamawa For Violating Movement Restriction Order
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Legal FCT Mobile Court Convicts Imams, Pastors For Violating Lockdown Order
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Kaduna Court Acquits 100 El-Zakzaky Followers Over 2015 Massacre
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Corruption Kano Court Orders Arrest Of Sanusi, Two Others Over N4bn Fraud
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
Breaking News BREAKING: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion The Satanic Trinity Of El-Rufai, His Son, And His Wife By Reno Omokri
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Raymond Dokpesi, Son Of DAAR Communications Founder, Tests Positive For COVID-19
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
(Full Speech) Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT Until May 4, Curfew To Begin After Then
PUBLIC HEALTH UPDATE: President Buhari Extends Lockdown In Lagos, Ogun, FCT By One Week, Curfew To Begin After Then
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 64 New Coronavirus Cases
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food COVID-19: Council Chairman Escapes Death As FCT Residents Attack Palliative Committee
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Accuses Government Of Abandoning State
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Soldiers, Policemen Test Positive For COVID-19 In Borno
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad