Nigerian Musician, Banky W, Others Selected For 2020 Tutu Leadership Fellowship

Nigerian music artiste, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, is among 21 young Africans selected for the 2020 Tutu Leadership Fellowship.

The prestigious fellowship organised by the African Leadership Institute, is one of the most respected platforms for grooming and bringing together some of the continent’s best young minds to harness ideas for the growth and development of Africa along every line.

Apart from Banky W, two other Nigerians also made the cut for the fellowship that drew candidates from 11 African countries.

A statement by organisers of the event said, “The African Leadership Institute is pleased to announce that once again, a set of really exceptional emerging African leaders has been selected for the prestigious Tutu Leadership Fellowship for 2020.

“We received more than 300 nominees of outstanding quality from 36 African countries, from which 21 of Africa’s highest-potential young leaders were selected to take part in the programme.

“Including the candidates nominated by our sponsoring organisations, the candidates represent 11 different African countries, ranging from 30 to 39 years of age, and span several industries.

“The selected candidates demonstrate the incredible wealth and breadth of leadership talent that exists in Africa’s young leaders, which bodes well for Africa’s future.

“Tutu Fellows are exceptional African leaders from all walks of life and different parts of society who use their leadership abilities to help transform the continent.

“Selected candidates are those who have demonstrated they have the potential to be top-level leaders – or already are - in their chosen fields in Africa and who will lead with integrity, strong values and passion for their fellow Africans.

“With the financial support of AGCO, GSK, GIZ, Ninety One, Dalberg, Investec, and the Government of Equatorial Guinea, and in collaboration with Oxford University, the Class of 2020 will be exposed to top African and global leaders, strategists and thinkers.

“Due to the unusual circumstances we find ourselves in globally with the COVID-19 pandemic, the fellowship programme is being postponed until it becomes safe again for the workshops to be held and will be scheduled to take place when everything has settled down again.”

Banky W is one of Nigeria’s most respected musicians and talent development managers.

Under his EME Records, young artistes like Wizkid and Skales graced limelight and went on to become international superstars.