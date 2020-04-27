Nigerian Musician, Banky W, Others Selected For 2020 Tutu Leadership Fellowship

The prestigious fellowship organised by the African Leadership Institute, is one of the most respected platforms for grooming and bringing together some of the continent’s best young minds to harness ideas for the growth and development of Africa along every line.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

Nigerian music artiste, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W, is among 21 young Africans selected for the 2020 Tutu Leadership Fellowship.

The prestigious fellowship organised by the African Leadership Institute, is one of the most respected platforms for grooming and bringing together some of the continent’s best young minds to harness ideas for the growth and development of Africa along every line.

Apart from Banky W, two other Nigerians also made the cut for the fellowship that drew candidates from 11 African countries.

A statement by organisers of the event said, “The African Leadership Institute is pleased to announce that once again, a set of really exceptional emerging African leaders has been selected for the prestigious Tutu Leadership Fellowship for 2020. 

“We received more than 300 nominees of outstanding quality from 36 African countries, from which 21 of Africa’s highest-potential young leaders were selected to take part in the programme.

“Including the candidates nominated by our sponsoring organisations, the candidates represent 11 different African countries, ranging from 30 to 39 years of age, and span several industries.

“The selected candidates demonstrate the incredible wealth and breadth of leadership talent that exists in Africa’s young leaders, which bodes well for Africa’s future.

“Tutu Fellows are exceptional African leaders from all walks of life and different parts of society who use their leadership abilities to help transform the continent. 

“Selected candidates are those who have demonstrated they have the potential to be top-level leaders – or already are - in their chosen fields in Africa and who will lead with integrity, strong values and passion for their fellow Africans. 

“With the financial support of AGCO, GSK, GIZ, Ninety One, Dalberg, Investec, and the Government of Equatorial Guinea, and in collaboration with Oxford University, the Class of 2020 will be exposed to top African and global leaders, strategists and thinkers.

“Due to the unusual circumstances we find ourselves in globally with the COVID-19 pandemic, the fellowship programme is being postponed until it becomes safe again for the workshops to be held and will be scheduled to take place when everything has settled down again.”

Banky W is one of Nigeria’s most respected musicians and talent development managers.

Under his EME Records, young artistes like Wizkid and Skales graced limelight and went on to become international superstars.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Fela: The Noise Of Advancing Ideas By Tochukwu Ezukanma
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Entertainment COSON Sends Ras Kimono Home Like A King
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
CRIME Mob Attack Ruggedman In London Restaurant Over Naira Marley Comments
0 Comments
10 Months Ago
Celebrity Tiwa Savage Celebrates 'Appearance' On Times Square Big Screen
0 Comments
7 Months Ago
Celebrity Davido, Wizkid, Others Shower Burna Boy With Praises After Grammy Awards Nomination
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Opinion Majek Fashek: Used And Refused By Jebose Azuka
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Government Acknowledges Recent Deaths, Says Not Connected To COVID-19
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion The Satanic Trinity Of El-Rufai, His Son, And His Wife By Reno Omokri
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Boko Haram How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through International Trade In Smoked Fish
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Four Things Nigerian Government Must Do Before Relaxing Lockdown In Nigeria By Dr. Ayobami Olufadeji
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Arrest 39 Persons At Lagos Strip Club
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH JUST IN: Kaduna Extends Lockdown By 30-day Over COVID-19
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 91 New Coronavirus Cases, Toll Rises To 1273
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Jubilation In Anambra As Governor Obiano Relaxes Lockdown, Churches, Markets Open
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive Lagos Speaker, Obasa, Gets N17m Monthly For Maintenance Of Personal Residence, Guest House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad