Nothing In Buhari’s Speech To Give Hope To Masses –AAC

The African Action Congress has slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide broadcast on Monday, saying there was nothing in his speech to give hope to the masses, who are already being weighed down by hunger as a result of the lockdown occasioned by the spread of Coronavirus.

The party in a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Oshioks Philips, described the President’s speech as a rehearsal of obvious irresponsibility.

Phillips said the speech was a register of promises of nothing tangible and a mirror of the confused state of the government.

The statement reads, “President Buhari and the APC only delayed us to listen to a speech that says nothing new; correctly analyse pertinent challenges; nor resolves the bloody problems afflicting the people.

“Buhari has nothing to say specifically about palliatives neither did he have anything to say or do about the fact that hunger virus and military bullets kills more than Coronavirus.

“The speech is a register of promises of nothing tangible. It is a mirror of the confused state of the government and the fact that no lessons are being learnt.

“This government is consciously deaf and dumb to the fact that many Nigerians are tired of dying of mass hunger under a pandemic.

“AAC calls on Nigerians to continue the #PotPanProtest to peacefully and resiliently reject the wickedness of this fascist set up.

“Our demands are clear and we will restate it despite the continued theatre of impunity by the Buhari/APC government.

“We say no palliatives, no lockdown. Pay N100,000 cost of living allowance to all adult Nigerians in Lagos, Ogun, FCT, and Kano. Pay at least N150,000 hazard allowances to all health workers now.”