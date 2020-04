Oyo State has recorded its second death from the novel Coronavirus disease.

Governor Seyi Makinde made the announcement via a post on Twitter.

The governor stated that the victim was one of the three Coronavirus cases confirmed in the state on Saturday.

He said, “Sadly, one of the new COVID-19 cases announced passed away.

“This brings the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to two. So, there are currently eight active cases in Oyo State.”