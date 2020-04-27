President Buhari Commiserates With DSS Boss Over Death Of Mother

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, over the death of his mother, Hajiya Kareematu Abubakar Bichi.

In a tribute to the late community leader and matriarch, who died at the age of 96 in Bichi, Kano State, the President said, “I am deeply anguished by the passing away of Hajiya Kareematu, an important family and community leader.

“She will be remembered for her untiring efforts to unite the family and promote peace in her community.”

President Buhari urged the family to keep her memories alive by upholding her philosophy despite her demise.