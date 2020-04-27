Southern Taraba Residents Condemn Killings In Region, Call For Urgent Government Intervention

JDAN President, Chief Bako Benjamin, who disclosed the killing of the two farmers in a statement, called on government to quickly intervene in the situation before it spills out of control.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 27, 2020

The Jukun Development Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body for residents of the Southern part of Taraba State, has condemned the shooting of two farmers, Mr Danasabe Firiji and Mr Inusa Audu, both of Donga Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Saturday while on their way to farm.

JDAN President, Chief Bako Benjamin, who disclosed the killing of the two farmers in a statement, called on government to quickly intervene in the situation before it spills out of control.

He said that the entire roads and farms in Southern Taraba especially under Donga Local Government Area have been taken over by armed hoodlums, who now terrorise the people without hindrance. Google

According to Benjamin, the state government had completely failed to provide and make adequate arrangement for security for the people of the affected region, adding that they now live in fear of being killed by the hoodlums terrorising them.

He said, “The call on the Federal Government has become necessary because the Jukun people may have no choice but to soon get their people together to form groups to defend their homeland.”

Speaking further, Benjamin, on behalf of the group, accused the state government of failing to handle the situation, adding that Governor Darius Ishaku has refused to visit the area to empathise with the people despite being from the region.

JDAN went ahead to urge the state governor to name a new Gara of Donga to replace the late traditional ruler of the community so as to restore stability and peace in the ancient town. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Government Acknowledges Recent Deaths, Says Not Connected To COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Accuses Government Of Abandoning State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Arrest 39 Persons At Lagos Strip Club
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Internet Nigerians React To Mamman Daura’s Glowing Tribute To Late President Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH BREAKING: Sixth Professor Dies In Kano In Three Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Kano Government Acknowledges Recent Deaths, Says Not Connected To COVID-19
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari To Address Nigerians On Coronavirus Lockdown
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion The Satanic Trinity Of El-Rufai, His Son, And His Wife By Reno Omokri
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Four Things Nigerian Government Must Do Before Relaxing Lockdown In Nigeria By Dr. Ayobami Olufadeji
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Coronavirus: Kano Governor, Ganduje, Accuses Government Of Abandoning State
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Lockdown: Police Arrest 39 Persons At Lagos Strip Club
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Anxiety In Kano As Over 15 Prominent Persons Die Under 24 Hours In City
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tinubu, Wife Test Negative After Aide Dies Of COVID-19
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion Abba Kyari: The Man They Loved To Hate By Mariam Mohammed Maktoub
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Fire Outbreak At NNPC Station In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad