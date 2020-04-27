Southern Taraba Residents Condemn Killings In Region, Call For Urgent Government Intervention

The Jukun Development Association of Nigeria, the umbrella body for residents of the Southern part of Taraba State, has condemned the shooting of two farmers, Mr Danasabe Firiji and Mr Inusa Audu, both of Donga Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Saturday while on their way to farm.

JDAN President, Chief Bako Benjamin, who disclosed the killing of the two farmers in a statement, called on government to quickly intervene in the situation before it spills out of control.

He said that the entire roads and farms in Southern Taraba especially under Donga Local Government Area have been taken over by armed hoodlums, who now terrorise the people without hindrance.

According to Benjamin, the state government had completely failed to provide and make adequate arrangement for security for the people of the affected region, adding that they now live in fear of being killed by the hoodlums terrorising them.

He said, “The call on the Federal Government has become necessary because the Jukun people may have no choice but to soon get their people together to form groups to defend their homeland.”

Speaking further, Benjamin, on behalf of the group, accused the state government of failing to handle the situation, adding that Governor Darius Ishaku has refused to visit the area to empathise with the people despite being from the region.

JDAN went ahead to urge the state governor to name a new Gara of Donga to replace the late traditional ruler of the community so as to restore stability and peace in the ancient town.